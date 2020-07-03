Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Werder Bremen held by Heidenheim in relegation playoff Bremen is looking to retain its top-flight status having spent just one season outside the Bundesliga since it was formed ahead of the 1963-64 campaign. Reuters 03 July, 2020 03:32 IST Bremen's Milot Rashica, left, and Heidenheim's Marnon Busch challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga relegation first leg match. - AP Reuters 03 July, 2020 03:32 IST Werder Bremen's top-flight status was hanging by a thread after it was held to a goalless home draw by second-tier Heidenheim in the first leg of it Bundesliga promotion/relegation playoff on Thursday.In a match with few chances, the closest either side came to scoring was a stoppage-time opportunity for Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt that was blocked by a defender when he had the goal at his mercy.Four-time German champion Bremen, which finished the game with 10 men after a late second yellow card for Niklas Moisander, is looking to retain its top-flight status having spent just one season outside the Bundesliga since it was formed ahead of the 1963-64 campaign.Heidenheim finished third in Bundesliga 2 and has never played in the top flight. It will host the second leg on Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos