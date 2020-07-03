La-Liga La Liga LIVE: Modric starts for Real Madrid against Getafe Catch all the LIVE score, updates and commentary of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 July, 2020 01:00 IST Real Madrid will look to go four points clear of Barcelona with a win against Getafe. - ap Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 July, 2020 01:00 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Line-ups:Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Vincius Jr., Benzema.Getafe (4-4-2) : Soria; Damian, Djene, Etxeita, Olivera ;Timor, Nyom, Cucurella, Maksimovic; Mata, ArambarriREAD: The effect of COVID-19 on sports academies and coaches Form Guide: Getafe - WDDDW, Real Madrid- WWWWWWhat's at stake: Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday has boosted Real Madrid's title hopes as it has a chance to go four points clear at the top by beating Getafe today. A draw would see Los Blancos stay one point clear of Barca while Getafe will keep its sixth place in the table. Los Azulones can move to fifth if they manage to beat Real at home.RELATED: Artificial crowd noise: a pre-recorded carnival as football returns The live streaming of Real Madrid vs Getafe will begin at 1.30 am (IST) Monday on La-Liga's official Facebook page.