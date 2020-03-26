La-Liga

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best all-time assists in La Liga

A prolific goalscorer and a creative playmaker, Lionel Messi holds the records for the most goals and assists in the history of La Liga.

26 March, 2020 13:38 IST

Barcelona star Lionel Messi holds the records for most goals and assists in La Liga.   -  Getty Images

Lionel Messi has provided some unbelievable assists over the years and is also one of the players with most assists in history. Here is a compilation of his best assists La Liga.

 

