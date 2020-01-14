WATCH: Quique Setien's first Barcelona training session

Quique Setien took charge of his first training session with the players available from the squad. It was his first contact with the first team and Iñaki Peña, R. Araujo, Riqui Puig, C. Pérez and Ansu Fati, from Barça B made up the numbers, and also met the new coach.

Spanish coach Setien takes charge at Camp Nou after Ernesto Valverde was sacked on Tuesday.