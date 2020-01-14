Football La-Liga La-Liga WATCH: Quique Setien's first Barcelona training session Quique Setien took charge of his first training session since replacing Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona's head coach. Team Sportstar 14 January, 2020 20:01 IST Quique Setien has replaced Valverde despite the fact Barcelona is top of La-Liga and still in the Champions League. - TWITTER (@FCBarcelona) Team Sportstar 14 January, 2020 20:01 IST Quique Setien took charge of his first training session with the players available from the squad. It was his first contact with the first team and Iñaki Peña, R. Araujo, Riqui Puig, C. Pérez and Ansu Fati, from Barça B made up the numbers, and also met the new coach.Spanish coach Setien takes charge at Camp Nou after Ernesto Valverde was sacked on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos