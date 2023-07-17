MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

Real Madrid closed financial year with 13 million USD profit

The Spanish club managed to remain in profit over the last four financial years despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the renovation project of its Bernabeu stadium, set to finish before 2024.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 22:29 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Real Madrid closed the 2022-23 financial year with a 11.8 million euro (13.25 million USD) profit, the Spanish club said on Monday, around one million euros less than in the previous season despite a higher revenue.

The Spanish club managed to remain in profit over the last four financial years despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 893 million euros renovation project of its Bernabeu stadium, set to be concluded by the end of 2023.

“Operating income for the financial year 2022-23 has reached 843 million euros, an increase of 121 million euros (17 percent) compared to the 2021-22 financial year,” the club said in a statement.

1 USD = 0.8906 euros

It added, however, that stadium revenues, limited by the redevelopment project, were still 13 percent lower than in 2018-19 season but revenues from the remaining business lines have already exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with marketing revenues (up 12 percent) standing out in particular.

Madrid said its net worth is 558 million euros, 12 million more than last season, and its net debt, excluding the Bernabeu project, stood at 46.7 million euros as of June 30 2023.

That is a major improvement from last year, when its net debt was 263.1 million.

