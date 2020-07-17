Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid's La Liga title will go down in history, says president Perez Real trailed Barcelona by two points when the season was halted in March but it has been on a flawless run since the campaign resumed in June and clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal. Reuters 17 July, 2020 08:24 IST Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid captain, lifts the La Liga trophy after the match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on July 16, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 17 July, 2020 08:24 IST Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid tribute to his players and coach Zinedine Zidane after they wrapped up the La Liga title on Thursday, saying their triumph after the long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic would forever be remembered.Real trailed Barcelona by two points when the season was halted in March but it has been on a flawless run since the campaign resumed in June and clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal.“We really wanted to win this league title and that is what we have done,” Perez told Spanish television network Movistar.READ| Real Madrid defeats Villareal, clinches La Liga title “They have all put in enormous performances, especially Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Casemiro, while Sergio Ramos is more than a captain.“They have all built a brilliant team spirit while Zidane is the architect of this title win as he has put the players to work. We are so pleased.”Perez added that the team deserved particular credit for how it reacted to the season being put on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus, coming out of spending two months in their homes to win all 10 matches since returning to action.As it happened| Real Madrid defeats Villareal, seals La Liga title “The lockdown was important, we trained hard in that period and came back with so much enthusiasm to win this title,” he said.“Everyone could see how strong we have been. What this team has done will go down in Real Madrid's history.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos