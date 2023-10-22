MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid held to draw by battling Sevilla

A late header from captain Dani Carvajal secured Real Madrid a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday as the La Liga leaders battled back after David Alaba’s own goal had given the hosts the lead.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 08:39 IST , SEVILLE, Spain - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP

A late header from captain Dani Carvajal secured Real Madrid a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday as the La Liga leaders battled back after David Alaba’s own goal had given the hosts the lead.

Real moved on to 25 points from 10 games, three ahead of Girona, the surprise package of the season who hosts bottom side Almeria on Sunday. Barcelona, third on 21 points, faces Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

It was a feisty affair in Seville, as a frustrated Real was thwarted by two early disallowed efforts following contentious refereeing decisions.

READ | Arsenal fights back from two goals down to draw at Chelsea

Real’s players and manager Carlo Ancelotti complained to the referee repeatedly in the first half; first when he ruled out an early Federico Valverde strike for an offside in the build-up; then when Jude Bellingham had the ball in the net but the referee said he had already stopped play so a Sevilla player could receive medical attention; and also when they claimed Jesus Navas had fouled Vinicius Jr in the box but the referee saw no infringement.

Sevilla then started to fight back into the match and almost scored as Carvajal made a goal-line clearance to keep out an Ivan Rakitic strike.

Defender Sergio Ramos, facing the club where he made his name for the first time since rejoining his childhood team, made a crucial goal-line clearance of his own to help Sevilla keep the game level before halftime.

The second half was all about the goalkeepers, with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Orjan Nyland making brilliant saves to keep their sides in contention.

Sevilla’s Nyland made a brilliant reflex save to deny a Rodrygo point-blank strike early on, and Real’s Kepa palmed round the post a fine Ivan Rakitic strike from range.

But Real went behind after an own goal by defender Alaba as he challenged forward Youssef En Nesyri in the 74th minute.

Carvajal levelled the score four minutes later, however, with a towering close-range header from a Toni Kroos cross.

The match became increasingly tense, with five bookings in the final minutes following a couple of scuffles.

“It was an even match, competitive, with intensity,” coach Ancelotti told reporters.

“I think we played better in the first half than in the second. We didn’t make the most of the chances we had and in the second half Sevilla played well, with intensity, it cost us a bit more.

“The result seems right to me. Sometimes it can happen. We tried, Sevilla tried, and nothing.”

Related Topics

La Liga /

Real Madrid /

David Alaba /

Sevilla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid held to draw by battling Sevilla
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal fights back from two goals down to draw at Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Man United beats Sheffield United to secure back-to-back wins
    Reuters
  4. Bad weather forces cancellation of Australian MotoGP sprint
    Reuters
  5. US Grand Prix: Verstappen wins Austin sprint race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Madrid held to draw by battling Sevilla
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Sergio Ramos faces Real Madrid for first time since Sevilla return, Barcelona hosts Bilbao
    AP
  3. Barcelona President Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
    Reuters
  4. Sevilla names former Uruguay coach Alonso as manager
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Lewandowski doubtful for Barcelona; Real Madrid hosts Osasuna
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid held to draw by battling Sevilla
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal fights back from two goals down to draw at Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Man United beats Sheffield United to secure back-to-back wins
    Reuters
  4. Bad weather forces cancellation of Australian MotoGP sprint
    Reuters
  5. US Grand Prix: Verstappen wins Austin sprint race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment