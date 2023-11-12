MagazineBuy Print

Vinicius and Rodrygo score twice as Real thrash Valencia 5-1

Real is second in the standings on 32 points, two behind surprise leaders Girona, which beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 earlier on Saturday. Barcelona is third on 27 points.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 08:02 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton/ AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton/ AP

Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo put on a show at the Bernabeu Stadium as they both scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real opened the scoring in the third minute, as full back Dani Carvajal unleashed a half-volley from the edge of the box after lifting the ball over Valencia defender Jose Gaya with a brilliant first touch.

Man Utd beats Luton 1-0 for second successive league win, thanks to Lindelof's winner  

Toni Kroos sent a freekick off the crossbar shortly after but, despite the hosts early dominance, Valencia’s Hugo Duro had two great chances to score in the space of a few minutes that goalkeeper Andriy Lunin denied with fine saves from close range.

However, Vinicius and Rodrygo were a constant threat for Valencia’s defence, creating several chances before finally working together to extend their lead in the 42nd minute.

Rodrygo burst down the right touchline and crossed low to Vinicius who launched himself towards the ball to score with his shoulder in a fabulous diving effort common in the footvolley games played on the beaches of his hometown Rio de Janeiro.

In his first game against Valencia after being a victim of racist abuse by some of its fans in May, Vinicius looked possessed and struck again shortly after halftime striking a clinical curling shot from the edge of the box.

Rodrygo extended Madrid’s lead one minute later, tapping in from close range after intercepting a poor touch from goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Rodrygo put a gloss on the scoreline with a fine individual effort in the 84th minute, dribbling past two defenders before netting a tidy finish to the goalkeeper’s left.

Striker Hugo Duro scored Valencia’s consolation goal two minutes from time with a strike from close-range.

“It was a really great game,” Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.

“From start to finish we showed all the quality we have. Attitude, courage. It was a very well played game.”

“Everyone has delivered, all of them (players). When Rodrygo and Vinicius have a good day, it’s because many opportunities were created. The game was a perfect reflection of that.”

Real is second in the standings on 32 points, two behind surprise leaders Girona, which beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Barcelona is third on 27 points and faces lowly Alaves on Sunday.

