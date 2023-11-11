Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies at 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game

Raphael Dwamena died due to a cardiac arrest on the field in the Albanian Superliga playing for his club, KF Egnatia against Partizani Tirana on Saturday.
Dwamena, who was 28 years old collapsed on the ground in the 24th minute of the game and was treated by the medics on the field before rushing to the nearest hospital, but unfortunately, the Ghanaian footballer suffered another heart attack on the way and was declared dead.
It was discovered that Dwamena had a heart defect back in 2017, but the player still continued to play football despite being advised against it.
The player was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in 2021 when the striker collapsed in an Austrian Cup match.
Dwamena is a former player of La Liga side Levante and has represented Ghana on the international level as well.
