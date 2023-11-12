MagazineBuy Print

Ronaldo finds the net as Al Nassr cruises to 3-1 win against Al Wehda in Saudi Pro League

With the win, Al Nassr stays second in the league standings with 31 points, four behind topper Al Hilal.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 02:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a goal in the match.
FILE PHOTO: Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a goal in the match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a goal in the match. | Photo Credit: AFP

It was another comfortable outing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Alex Telles guided it to a comfortable win against Al Wehda at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, Al Nassr stays second in the league standings with 31 points, four behind topper Al Hilal.

Al Nassr opened the scoring in the 11th minute, courtesy of a brilliant freekick by Telles, as Ronaldo acted as the decoy. The Brazilian wrapped his foot around the ball and nestled it in the bottom left corner, leaving Wehda keeper Munir with no chance.

AS IT HAPPENED: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr highlights

The away team bagged its second closer to half-time in the 39th minute. It worked out a short corner, and Marcel Brozovic pinged in an accurate cross inside the box, which found Alamri at the far post. Once the ball came, the centre-back made no mistake in heading the ball inside the goal.

Al Nassr had a strong away fan support, who were craving a Ronaldo goal, based on the cheers the Portuguese got whenever he found the ball in the final third. The fans got their wish in the 50th minute after confusion at the back from Wehda saw Ronaldo intercept Waleed Bakshween’s header to his own keeper and slot the ball past Munir for Al Nassr’s third.

It looked like it got a fourth when Talisca headed Telles’ cross inside the box in the 62nd minute. However, a VAR check saw that Ronaldo was offside when Telles crossed the ball, and even though the Al Nassr captain did not touch the ball, he was involved in the play, which led to the referee cancelling the Brazilian’s strike.

ALSO READ: Man Utd beats Luton 1-0 for second successive league win, thanks to Lindelof’s winner 

Al Wehda’s Anselmo did pull a goal back in the 81st minute from a header after being set up by Oscar Duarte, but there weren’t any signs of a comeback.

There could have been if Odion Ighalo had converted Saeed Al Mowalad’s cross, but the Nigerian missed the target from a close distance.

Second-half substitute Abdulrahman Ghareeb seemed to have capped off a dominant Al Nassr performance with a fourth goal in the last minute of second-half additional time. But there was another VAR check, and the away team had a second goal cancelled on the night.

