Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live streaming info: La Liga 2022-23, When, where to watch; Predicted XI

A revamped Barca, spearheaded by new signing Robert Lewandowski, has won seven consecutive LaLiga matches and shares the lead at the top of the standings on 22 points with Spanish and European champion Real.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 06:10 IST
Real Madrid’s players attend a training session on the eve of their Spanish League football match against FC Barcelona, at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid, on October 15, 2022.

Real Madrid’s players attend a training session on the eve of their Spanish League football match against FC Barcelona, at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid, on October 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Match Preview

Barcelona's woeful European form has cast a shadow over its domestic resurgence, which will face the ultimate test on Sunday when it visits Real Madrid in a much anticipated El Clasico in LaLiga.

However, its dreadful results in the Champions League have taken the shine off its domestic form and a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday left it on the verge of elimination from Europe's elite competition at the group stage for the second straight season.

Also Read
Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Barca has won only one of its four Champions League group matches and now faces an in-form Real Madrid which cruised into the Champions League knockouts with two games to spare after a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's unbeaten team have begun this campaign where it left off last season when it won the Champions League and LaLiga double.

It will host its bitter rival on Sunday with a practically full-strength squad, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois set to return after missing the last four games with back spasms.

Barcelona arrives with its morale dented and with several key players nursing injuries, mainly in defence where Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde are all out.

Barcelona, however, showed in March that it could spring an upset on its rivals when it delivered a 4-0 thrashing at Santiago Bernabeu when Real was on top of its game.

That result ultimately had little impact as Ancelotti's side won the title with weeks to spare, but this season’s race is much tighter.

Sunday’s game will be just the eighth Clasico in history in which both clubs sit level on points at the top of the LaLiga table.

With Barcelona desperately in need of a win to heal its European wounds, Sunday's game will likely be as tense and competitive as any Clasico can be.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predicted XI
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr,  Rodrygo
Barcelona: Ter Stegen (GK); Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When and where to watch El Clasico?
When does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match kick-off?
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match kicks-off at 7:45 PM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?
India: The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, will be broadcast on the Sports18 TV channel in India. Live streaming of El Clasico in India will be available on the Voot Select app and website.
USA: The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, will be broadcast on the ESPN channel in the USA. Live streaming of El Clasico in USA will be available on ESPN+.
UK: The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, will be broadcast on the Premier Sports 1 channel in the UK. Live streaming of El Clasico in UK will be available on Premier Player HD.

