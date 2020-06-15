La-Liga Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off A second half slump wasn't enough to ruin Zinedine Zidane's 200th match in charge of Real Madrid Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 10:19 IST Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 10:19 IST Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid Messi returns to Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca restart More Videos Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case Suarez ready to return to football after injury Fastest to adapt will win LaLiga title: Kroos La Liga: Andres Iniesta backs Barcelona to win title Sevilla pays tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes Real Madrid's Vazquez aiming for eleven wins to lift La Liga title Chris Hughton: EPL 'has a responsibility' to help lower-league clubs Messi sends La Liga a warning with deadly finish in Barcelona training