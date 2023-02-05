Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid, Highlights: Asensio misses penalty as defending champion drops further in La Liga title race

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS coverage of the Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga match at the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium.

LINEUPS

Mallorca: Rajkovic, Nastasic, Raillo, Gonzalez, Costa, de Galarreta, Baba, Rodriguez, Maffeo, Lee, Muriqi

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Fernandez, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

PREVIEW

Karim Benzema and Éder Militão will miss Real Madrid’s Spanish league match at Mallorca on Sunday due to minor injuries, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Benzema, the Ballon d’Or holder, and defender Militão had to be replaced early in the second half of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Valencia.

Madrid is in second place in the league, five points behind Barcelona. Mallorca is sitting in 10th place and a win against the defending champion will help it close in on Osasuna in ninth place.

The reverse fixture between the teams, in September, saw Real Madrid pull off a convincing 4-1 victory.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga match will start at 6:30 PM IST at the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca.

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga match can be live streamed on Voot Select app.