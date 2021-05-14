Real Madrid's Kroos isolating after COVID-19 contact

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has gone into self-isolation following contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Friday.

Real added that the Germany international's tests had come back negative. Fellow midfielder Federico Valverde went into isolation last month before then testing positive.

"Real Madrid C.F. reports that our player Toni Kroos is currently in isolation after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, although all tests carried out on the player have come back negative," a club statement said.

Given isolation protocols, Kroos will miss Sunday's trip to Athletic Bilbao and is a doubtful starter for the visit of Villarreal on the final day of the season as Real battles to retain the title.

It is two points behind leader Atletico Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is already without Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy for the trip to the Basque Country, while Rafael Varane faces a late fitness test.