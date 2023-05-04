Arsenal confirms ACL injury of Laura Wienroither during UWCL semifinal

Laura Wienroither of Arsenal picked up an ACL injury against VfL Wolfsburg in the second leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinal match at Emirates Stadium in London on Monday.

The club affirmed the same in a statement, “We can confirm that Laura Wienroither suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on Monday evening.”

“Laura was substituted in the 82nd minute of our UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal and has subsequently undergone testing to determine the extent of the injury. She will undergo surgery in due course and will be sidelined for an extended period,” the Gunners clarified in the statement.

The club wished her a speedy recovery, “Everyone at the club will now be supporting Laura and working hard to support her recovery and return to action.”

The Austria international became the fourth player from Arsenal to suffer serious injury before the season-end.

Wolfsburg beat Arsenal with an aggregate score of 4-5 to set up Barcelona clash in the final.