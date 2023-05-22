Immobile penalty sends Lazio into third with win over Udinese

Football

Lazio has 68 points and leads fourth-placed Inter Milan by two points and AC Milan in fifth by four with two games left.

UDINE 22 May, 2023 12:17 IST
Lazio’s Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring the goal Udinese.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring the goal Udinese. | Photo Credit: AP

Lazio moved up to third in Serie A as a second-half penalty by Ciro Immobile secured a 1-0 victory against mid-table Udinese on Sunday and boosted its Champions League qualifying hopes.

Lazio has 68 points and leads fourth-placed Inter Milan by two points and AC Milan in fifth by four with two games left. Juventus is second on 69 before it visits Empoli on Monday.

Immobile and Luis Alberto had the best chances to break the deadlock for Lazio in the first 45 minutes. Immobile came close with a header, while Alberto’s strike brushed the woodwork.

Immobile had another chance to put Lazio ahead just after the break in a one-on-one with Marco Silvestri but the keeper produced a remarkable one-handed save to keep him at bay.

Lazio got a break in the 61st minute when Immobile was fouled by Adam Masina in the box and he converted the penalty.

Udinese, which is 12th with 46 points, thought it had equalised late on through Ilija Nestorovski’s header but it was ruled out for offside.

Lazio hosts relegated Cremonese next Sunday before finishing the season at Empoli on June 4. 

