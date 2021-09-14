Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri handed two-match ban

Maurizio Sarri has been banned for two matches after the Lazio coach was sent off following an on-pitch row with Alexis Saelemaekers during his team's weekend defeat at AC Milan, Serie A announced on Tuesday.

Sarri started arguing with Saelemaekers at the final whistle of the 2-0 loss at the San Siro, with Serie A saying that Sarri had gone onto the pitch "looking for an argument with an opposition player while assuming intimidatory behaviour and using threatening language".

He claimed Belgium international Saelemaekers had "made a gesture that should not be directed at your elders", and the pair had to be separated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 62-year-old was then shown a red card and the row carried on as the teams continued into the tunnel.

Serie A said Sarri then directed protests at referee Daniele Chiffi while "uttering blasphemous phrases", an offence which cost him the second match of his ban.

He will now miss Lazio's coming matches against Cagliari and Torino, but he will be back in time for the local derby with Serie A leaders Roma on September 26.