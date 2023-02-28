Football

Serie A: Late Luis Alberto goal lifts Lazio into top-four after Sampdoria win

28 February, 2023 08:38 IST
Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto celebrates his goal with Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni during the Serie A match against Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico on February 27, 2023.

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto celebrates his goal with Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni during the Serie A match against Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico on February 27, 2023.

Luis Alberto’s late strike secured Lazio a 1-0 Serie A win against Sampdoria on Monday, helping the team claim the fourth place in the league standings.

Lazio has 45 points from 24 matches, one ahead of AS Roma, who plays bottom-club Cremonese on Tuesday. Maurizio Sarri’s side is only two points behind Inter Milan and AC Milan, who both have 47. Napoli is leading the points table with 65 points.

Lazio came close to scoring in the dying seconds of the first half with striker Ciro Immobile sending an effort wide of the target.

Immobile missed another chance on the hour when, alone in the box, he sent the ball high over from close range.

Midfielder Luis Alberto secured the win when he latched on to the ball outside the box in the 80th minute and fired it to the top right corner.

The goal triggered a roar of relief from the Stadio Olimpico crowd, with Sampdoria unable to create a response before the final whistle.

The Genoa club is second-from-bottom with 11 points from 24 matches.

