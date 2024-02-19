MagazineBuy Print

Williamson withdraws from England squad, Turner called up as replacement

Williamson, who missed the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where England lost 1-0 to Spain in the final, was also absent from Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 10:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leah Williamson during a training session.
Leah Williamson during a training session.
infoIcon

Leah Williamson during a training session. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England captain Leah Williamson has pulled out of this month’s friendly fixtures against Austria and Italy due to an injury, with defender Millie Turner called up as cover, England Football said on Sunday.

Arsenal defender Williamson was initially named in the 23-player squad on Tuesday, her first call-up since April last year when she ruptured her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Williamson, who missed the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where England lost 1-0 to Spain in the final, was also absent from Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

The Lionesses will visit Algeciras in Spain to face Austria on Friday, followed by a game against Italy four days later.

Related Topics

Leah Williamson /

Millie Turner

