MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra

Lebanon’s home World Cup qualifier against Australia has been switched to Canberra because of the instability in the Middle East caused by the conflict in Gaza, Football Australia (FA) said on Friday.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 08:31 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lebanon’s home World Cup qualifier against Australia has been switched to Canberra because of the instability in the Middle East caused by the conflict in Gaza, Football Australia (FA) said on Friday.

Australia was scheduled to host Lebanon in Group I in Sydney on March 21 and will now also stage the return match at Canberra Stadium in the nation’s capital five days later.

“I think first and foremost we wanted to be good global citizens and support our counterparts at the Lebanon Football Association,” FA chief executive James Johnson said in a news release.

READ | Copa del Rey: Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to final with rout of Atletico Madrid

“For all intents and purposes this is a home game for Lebanon, despite it being played on Australian soil. Our team at Football Australia will be doing everything possible to assist them in the successful delivery of this match.”

Palestinian health authorities say more than 30,000 people have died in Gaza in the five months since Israeli forces invaded the enclave in response to a deadly attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Lebanon, who has never played at the World Cup finals, was also forced to move its previous home fixture in the second round of Asian qualifying to a neutral ground, drawing 0-0 with Palestine in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Australia /

Lebanon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
  2. Salt Lake City submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Copa del Rey: Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to final with rout of Atletico Madrid
    AP
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports schedule, March 2024: IPL, World Indoor Athletics Championships, African Games, WPL, UCL and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
  2. Copa del Rey: Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to final with rout of Atletico Madrid
    AP
  3. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr without Ronaldo draws against Al Hazem despite Talisca hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  4. UK government to tighten regulation of football team owners but won’t rule out more state-backed buyouts
    AP
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Highlights Saudi Pro League: NAS 4-4 HAZ; Talisca scores hattrick, Ricardo scores stoppage time equalizer
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
  2. Salt Lake City submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Copa del Rey: Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to final with rout of Atletico Madrid
    AP
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports schedule, March 2024: IPL, World Indoor Athletics Championships, African Games, WPL, UCL and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment