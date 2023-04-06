Football

Leipzig’s Henrichs publishes racist abuse from social media

Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

AP
06 April, 2023 19:10 IST
06 April, 2023 19:10 IST
(File Photo) Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs in action.

(File Photo) Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

 Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Henrichs posted a video on TikTok on Thursday in which he referred to Wednesday’s victory and says “I’ll show you what my DMs look like,” before displaying a series of messages of threats and abuse against him and his family.

Also Read
Bundesliga: Tuchel under pressure at Bayern, Dortmund aims to capitalize

One message had only monkey emojis, another called him the N-word, while another threatened to “find you and your family.”

The 26-year-old Henrichs, who is Black, was born in Germany and has made seven appearances for the country’s national soccer team.

“We live in a society where everyone on the internet can spread hate and racism,” Henrichs wrote in German with a hashtag meaning “unfortunate truth.”

Leipzig also denounced the abuse.

“Leipzig condemns any form of racism, condemns antisemitism and does not tolerate any form of discrimination,” the club said.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us