Football Football Leipzig's injured Upamecano out for up to two weeks French centre back Dayot Upamecano was forced off in the 28th minute due to muscle injury as second-placed Leipzig drew with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Reuters 15 March, 2021 22:25 IST RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano will likely miss the league game at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday after picking up a muscle injury. - Getty Images Reuters 15 March, 2021 22:25 IST RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano will be sidelined for up to two weeks due to a muscle injury sustained in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bundesliga club said.Upamecano, 22, was forced off in the 28th minute as second-placed Leipzig lost ground in the title race, with Julian Nagelsmann's side now four points behind Bayern Munich, who won 3-1 at Werder Bremen. READ | Valencia's Yunus Musah commits international future to United States "Dayot Upamecano picked up a muscle injury to his right calf in the game against @eintracht_eng and will be out for the next 10 to 14 days," Leipzig tweeted.The French centre back will likely miss the league game at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.