Football

Leipzig's injured Upamecano out for up to two weeks

French centre back Dayot Upamecano was forced off in the 28th minute due to muscle injury as second-placed Leipzig drew with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Reuters
15 March, 2021 22:25 IST

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano will likely miss the league game at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday after picking up a muscle injury.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
15 March, 2021 22:25 IST

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano will be sidelined for up to two weeks due to a muscle injury sustained in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bundesliga club said.

Upamecano, 22, was forced off in the 28th minute as second-placed Leipzig lost ground in the title race, with Julian Nagelsmann's side now four points behind Bayern Munich, who won 3-1 at Werder Bremen.

READ | Valencia's Yunus Musah commits international future to United States  

"Dayot Upamecano picked up a muscle injury to his right calf in the game against @eintracht_eng and will be out for the next 10 to 14 days," Leipzig tweeted.

The French centre back will likely miss the league game at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.