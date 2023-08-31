MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi called up by Argentina for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

FIFA World Cup champion Argentina will take on Ecuador at home on Sept. 7 in Buenos Aires, before playing Bolivia away in La Paz five days later.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 23:23 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo of Lionel Messi.
File Photo of Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
File Photo of Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi was among three MLS-based players to be called up by Argentina on Thursday for the opening rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Thiago Almada of Atlanta United and Alan Velasco of FC Dallas were also included by coach Lionel Scaloni for games against Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Draw

The 36-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in July and has already scored 11 goals for the club.

World Cup champion Argentina will take on Ecuador at home on September 7 in Buenos Aires, before playing Bolivia away in La Paz five days later.

Argentina Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), and Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Defenders: Lucas Esquivel (Athletico Paranaense), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) and Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).

Midfielders: Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) and Bruno Zapelli (Athletico Paranaense).

Forwards: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Ángel Di María (Benfica), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Alan Velasco (FC Dallas).

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina

