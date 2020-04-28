WATCH: Lionel Messi's fastest goal for Barcelona

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Argentine, who has played for Barcelona all through his career, has scored over 600 goals for the La Liga giant.

His fastest goal came in the Champions League game against Chelsea in March 2018.

It was the second leg of the 2017-18 Champions League round of 16 clash, where Messi opened the scoring after just 127 seconds. Fans were still finding their seats in the stadium when the Argentine slipped the ball between Thibaut Courtois' legs and wheeled away into wild celebration.

He followed it up with a second half strike to guide Barcelona to the quarterfinal and also brought up his 100th Champions League goal in the process.