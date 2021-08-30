Football Football Messi brought calmness to PSG, says coach Pochettino The Argentina international's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans on Sunday. AP Paris 30 August, 2021 16:50 IST PSG's Lionel Messi shakes hands with the referee team after the match against Reims on Sunday. - AP AP Paris 30 August, 2021 16:50 IST Mauricio Pochettino felt Lionel Messi brought calmness to Paris St Germain as he made his much-anticipated debut in Sunday's 2-0 win at Reims.PSG was two goals up by the time Messi was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, with Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe having netted twice as speculation continues to swirl over his own future.READ| Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG The Argentina international's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans and while he was unable make an impression on the scoreboard, Pochettino said Messi's presence had an impact. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :