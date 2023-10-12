Inter Miami reportedly will not loan out captain Lionel Messi after the Major League Soccer (MLS) season ends.
The 36-year-old forward has been linked with the Saudi Pro League or a possible return to FC Barcelona.
RELATED | Messi might not play FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Paraguay due to muscle injury: coach Scaloni
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reported that the global superstar isn’t going anywhere except on vacation.
“Messi will have around one month holiday, like other footballers,” Balague said, per the BBC. “So forget any move to Saudi or similar.”
Inter Miami has been eliminated from playoff consideration. Its final game is on October 21 against Charlotte.
Messi has one goal and two assists in five MLS regular-season matches (three starts) since joining Miami. In 13 games across all competitions for the club, Messi has 11 goals and eight assists.
Latest on Sportstar
- Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
- Lionel Messi will not leave Inter Miami on loan: Reports
- KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
- AUS vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
- AUS vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE