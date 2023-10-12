MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lionel Messi will not leave Inter Miami on loan: Reports

The 36-year-old forward has been linked with the Saudi Pro League or a possible return to FC Barcelona.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 07:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO- Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS match against Los Angeles FC.
FILE PHOTO- Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS match against Los Angeles FC. | Photo Credit: Ryan Sun/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS match against Los Angeles FC. | Photo Credit: Ryan Sun/ AP

Inter Miami reportedly will not loan out captain Lionel Messi after the Major League Soccer (MLS) season ends.

The 36-year-old forward has been linked with the Saudi Pro League or a possible return to FC Barcelona.

RELATED | Messi might not play FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Paraguay due to muscle injury: coach Scaloni

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reported that the global superstar isn’t going anywhere except on vacation.

“Messi will have around one month holiday, like other footballers,” Balague said, per the BBC. “So forget any move to Saudi or similar.”

Inter Miami has been eliminated from playoff consideration. Its final game is on October 21 against Charlotte.

Messi has one goal and two assists in five MLS regular-season matches (three starts) since joining Miami. In 13 games across all competitions for the club, Messi has 11 goals and eight assists.

Related stories

Related Topics

MLS /

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi will not leave Inter Miami on loan: Reports
    Reuters
  3. KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
  4. AUS vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi will not leave Inter Miami on loan: Reports
    Reuters
  2. Messi might not play FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Paraguay due to muscle injury: coach Scaloni
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
    AP
  4. Serie A: Juventus midfielder Fagioli under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
  5. Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi will not leave Inter Miami on loan: Reports
    Reuters
  3. KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why
    Mayank,Lalith Kalidas
  4. AUS vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment