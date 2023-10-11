MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

Upamecano is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken. He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 19:31 IST , Munich - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday.
File Photo: Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out for several weeks with a left hamstring injury, while teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry are working on their comebacks.

Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday, and that it puts “him out of action for the time being.”

The French defender is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken. He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on November 4.

ALSO READ: Juventus midfielder Fagioli under investigation for illegal betting

De Ligt, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, started running exercises Tuesday. Gnabry, who fractured his arm in the German Cup win at Preussen Muenster on Sept. 26, started running in training on Wednesday with a cast on his arm.

Bayern’s next Bundesliga match is after the international break at Mainz on October 21.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Dayot Upamecano

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
    AP
  2. Rohit Sharma becomes joint-fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs during IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma scores fiery fifty; IND crosses 100 vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit set to break Tendulkar’s record in IND vs AFG match in Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ward boy turned police constable Pravin Sawant, the man behind compound archery’s record Asian Games campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
    AP
  2. Serie A: Juventus midfielder Fagioli under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
  3. Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City
    Reuters
  4. Harry Maguire says call from Beckham was “classy” and “touching”
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup bid: Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 edition with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
    AP
  2. Rohit Sharma becomes joint-fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs during IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma scores fiery fifty; IND crosses 100 vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit set to break Tendulkar’s record in IND vs AFG match in Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ward boy turned police constable Pravin Sawant, the man behind compound archery’s record Asian Games campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment