Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out for several weeks with a left hamstring injury, while teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry are working on their comebacks.
Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday, and that it puts “him out of action for the time being.”
The French defender is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken. He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on November 4.
De Ligt, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, started running exercises Tuesday. Gnabry, who fractured his arm in the German Cup win at Preussen Muenster on Sept. 26, started running in training on Wednesday with a cast on his arm.
Bayern’s next Bundesliga match is after the international break at Mainz on October 21.
