MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?

MIA vs LAFC: Get live streaming and telecast information of the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 21:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi in action.
Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi will take his must-see show to the West Coast as visiting Inter Miami take on defending MLS champion Los Angeles FC on Sunday night.

The matchup pits the two most recent teams to receive MLS-affiliated trophies, with Inter Miami winning the inaugural Leagues Cup last month after Messi’s dynamic introduction to his new club.

LAFC (11-7-7, 40 points), the second-place team in the Western Conference, enter off a 2-1 defeat at Charlotte FC on Saturday. LAFC tied the game midway through the second half on a goal by Mario Gonzalez before the defense surrendered the go-ahead score in the 75th minute.

Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender, Taylor, Martinez, Messi, Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz, Alba, Miller, Allen, Yedllin
LAFC: Biuk, Bouanga, Vela, Bogusz, Sanchez, Acosta, Hollingshead, Chiellini, Maldonado, Duenas, McCarthy
League form
Inter Miami: L-W-D-W-D
LAFC: D-W-L-D-D

With Messi coming to town, LAFC coaches and players are intent on keeping the focus on the match and not on an individual opponent. LAFC star forward Carlos Vela does not feel any added inspiration with Messi as the team’s opponent on Sunday.

“The truth is that for me to be able to play, to be healthy, to be available for my team, is my motivation,” said Vela, whose nine goals are second on the club to Denis Bouanga (12). “And to be able to go every weekend, to every game, to show that I am a good player. ... We focus on our job, how to do things right to win and not who we are playing against.”

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said: “For us, it’s another home game that we want to win. I think it’s a mistake to focus on one player, he’s not the only one scoring and making a difference.”

Inter Miami (6-14-4, 22 points) is unbeaten across all competitions since Messi’s arrival, winning seven matches in Leagues Cup play, with two of those on penalties, including the final on Aug. 19 against Nashville SC. The Herons have subsequently won a U.S. Open Cup match and have gone 1-0-1 in MLS regular-season play.

The run of 10 consecutive unbeaten matches is an Inter Miami record.

Messi has 11 goals and six assists in an Inter Miami uniform, but the team was held without a goal in a scoreless tie against Nashville SC on Wednesday. Nashville’s defense clogged the penalty area to some surprise success.

“In the first half, the ball was moving too slowly; in the second I think we did a little better, but it was hard for us,” Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said. “These games usually happen, I understand everyone’s frustration. We too felt it was a good night to continue gaining ground.”

In two prior matches against LAFC, Inter Miami has not scored a goal. Miami played its first ever MLS match at LAFC in 2020 and lost 1-0. Inter Miami absorbed a 2-0 home defeat to LAFC last season.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC will kick-off at 7:30am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium.
Where can I watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 159/3 (32 overs); needs 176 more off 108 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: Odegaard equalises after Rashford opener; ARS 1-1 MUN
    Team Sportstar
  5. Salah wants to stay at Liverpool, says Szoboszlai
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: Odegaard equalises after Rashford opener; ARS 1-1 MUN
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla postponed with torrential rain forecast
    AFP
  4. Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado shown red card during Durand Cup final against Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 159/3 (32 overs); needs 176 more off 108 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: Odegaard equalises after Rashford opener; ARS 1-1 MUN
    Team Sportstar
  5. Salah wants to stay at Liverpool, says Szoboszlai
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment