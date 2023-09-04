LAFC 0-2 Inter Miami LIVE score, MLS updates: Alba doubles Miami’s lead; Messi registers first league assist

- September 04, 2023 09:1677’ Yellow card
Yellow to Palacio for his late challenge on Yedlin.
Referee played an advantage as Campana ran through the defense before chipping it towards Messi inside the box but the latter fails to reach to the ball in time
- September 04, 2023 09:1374’ Substitution for Inter Miami
OUT: Cremaschi IN: Arroyo; OUT: Farias IN: Campana
- September 04, 2023 09:12YELLOW CARD72’ Yellow card
Farias is booked for his rash tackle
- September 04, 2023 09:1271’
Messi from the edge of the box, tries to finish but four defenders mark the number 10. He instead backheels to Farias, who tries his luck from long range but the ball goes blazing past the cross bar
- September 04, 2023 09:0667’
Bogusz finds Oliviera inside the box on the left side. The latter scans for players inside but finds no one as the attack comes to an end
- September 04, 2023 09:0363’ Yellow card
Yedlin is the first booking of the game as he mistimes a tackle on new entrant Murillo
- September 04, 2023 09:0161’ Substitution for LAFC
OUT: Gonzalez IN: Oliviera; OUT: Palencia IN: Palacios
- September 04, 2023 09:0060’
Another great save from Callender as he saves a dangerous shot from Bouanga. The latter does a neat couple of moves as he tried to complete the shot on the volley
- September 04, 2023 08:5758’
Farias’s close-range attempt goes just wide off the crossbar
- September 04, 2023 08:5655’
Another attack from Miami. Messi from the edge of the box finds Yedlin on the right flank. The latter sends it inside to Cremaschi but three defenders converge to clear the ball
- September 04, 2023 08:5352’ Substitution for LAFC
OUT: Chiellini IN: Murillo
- September 04, 2023 08:5151’ Alba doubles Miami lead
AND THAT’S TWO FOR MIAMI. ALBA FINISHES IT WITH A CLEAN SHOT as his former Barcelona teammate Messi registers his first ever MLS assist. In fact it is the Barca trifecta that has done it for Miami. Busquets to Messi to Alba for an all-important goal
- September 04, 2023 08:5050’
Messi gets dispossesed by Chiellini via a wonderful interception. Both Messi and Martino are visibly frustrated as they expected a free kick their way but the referee thought otherwise
- September 04, 2023 08:4748’
LAFC continues to attack. Bogusz finds Bouanga on the left flank. The latter sends in a low-kept cross towards Vela but gets intercepted
- September 04, 2023 08:45Second half underway
Substitution for LAFC:
OUT: Acosta IN: Tillman
- September 04, 2023 08:29Half time
An explosive half comes to an end with LAFC reeling 0-1 against Miami albiet being the dominant side with more chances. Callender and a bit of a luck has helped Miami stay in the lead
- September 04, 2023 08:2745’
Another free kick for LAFC as Kryvstov’s sliding tackle on Vela goes wrong. The referee should’ve played the advantage since Bouanga got the ball immediately and was on his way towards the goal.
One added minute
- September 04, 2023 08:2443’
Gomez finds Alba on the left. The latter thend puts it to Farias and he sends in a cross with McCarthy moving towards the ball but there’s no one to capitalise as the ball goes out for a corner
- September 04, 2023 08:2341’
Superb interception from Alba. A dangerous looking attack brewed as Acosta and Vela teamed up to reach the edge of the box. Vela tried to play a through ball inside the box but Alba is there to intercept
- September 04, 2023 08:1938’
WHAT A SAVE FROM MCCARTHY TO DENY MESSI! Gomez found Messi inside the box via an inch perfect ball. Messi moves past a defender and tries to finish but McCarthy’s reflexes are just too good as he saves a certain goal
- September 04, 2023 08:1736’
Free kick for LAFC as Busquets pushes Palencia down. A dangerous setpiece situation here. Vela to take the kick. Callender jumps higher than anyone to grab the lofted ball
- September 04, 2023 08:1634’
Just as we speak, Vela goes into the box with just Callender between him and a goal but Miller marks the man to perfection to pressure him into giving up possession
- September 04, 2023 08:1532’
The scoreboard doesn’t do juistice to the kind of football that LAFC is playing. The home side has been the superior team so far but has been left reeling because of its lack of luck in the final third
- September 04, 2023 08:1028’
Bogusz into Gonzalez, who is inside the box. The latter then tries to backheel it back to Bogusz but there are just too many dfeenders to take on as the attack comes to an end with Miller clearing the ball
- September 04, 2023 08:0826’
Wonderful counter from LAFC. Bogusz starts the proceedings as he skips past a number of defenders to find Gonzalez. The latter then sends a through ball on the left to find Bouanga, who tries to finish from an awkward angle but side nets it
- September 04, 2023 08:0523’
Vela tries his luck from outside the box but his left-footed curler doesn’t pack a punch as Callender makes an easy save
- September 04, 2023 08:0321’
Slow but steady couple of minutes for Miami as it continues to maintain a superior possession
- September 04, 2023 08:0018’
WHAT A CHANCE! It was Bouanga again. Cremaschi tried to stop the striker but he’s just too fast as Bouanga progressed into the box and tried to chip it over Callender but the ball brushed past the crossbar
- September 04, 2023 07:5514’ Inter Miami takes lead
GOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!! FARIAS PUTS MIAMI IN THE LEAD! The Miami striker slipped in the process but that was enough for him to do the trick as the ball went past a diving McCarthy towards the far left corner
- September 04, 2023 07:5413’
Gonzalez finds Vela via a through ball. The latter then advances into the box and tries to finish but the shot is too weak to test Callender
- September 04, 2023 07:5212’
Superb SAVE FROM CALLENDER as he stops a close range attempt off Bouanga’s shot. The Miami keeper has been excellent in the recent past for his side
- September 04, 2023 07:518’
An attack finally from Miami as Messi and Busquets link up till the edge of the box but get intercepted at a crucial juncture. Bouanga gets the ball and runs dangerously towards the other half despite Alba’s sliding tack;e attempt. The LAFC striker then tries to finish but fails to keep the ball on target
- September 04, 2023 07:486’
Jordi Alba is dispossesed and that leads to another LAFC attack as Acosta tries to sned it past the final line of defense but Yedlin does well to push the ball out of play
- September 04, 2023 07:465’
Bogusz dribbles past a couple of defenders before finding Bouanga on the left flank. The latter then tries to cross it inside the box but exterts a bit more power than he would’ve liked as the ball goes high and wide
- September 04, 2023 07:432’
LAFC looking dangerous right from the start. Chiellini initiated a quick attack as LAFC breached the final third with Vela trying to find someone inside the box but there was no one to recieve it
- September 04, 2023 07:42Kick-off!
Messi gets the ball rolling and Inter Miami will play from right to left
- September 04, 2023 07:37Action to begin shortly
The players are getting ready inside the tunnel and will take the field shortly. The BMO stadium is comparitively less-populated, with a lot of empty seats. Messi-led Miami will look to extend its unbeaten run and move up the league ladder, after languishing at the bottom for a long time with just six wins in 22 matches. And of course, Messi gets the biggest cheer where ever he goes!
- September 04, 2023 07:30Wondering why Miami is wearing a different jersey today?
- September 04, 2023 07:02League form
Inter Miami: L-W-D-W-D
LAFC: D-W-L-D-D
- September 04, 2023 07:01LAFC starting 11
- September 04, 2023 06:55Inter Miami starting 11
- September 04, 2023 06:41Streaming/telecast information
When does the MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC will kick-off at 7:30am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium.
Where can I watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and LAFC can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.
