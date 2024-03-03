MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE score, MLS updates: Suarez scores early brace as MIA doubles lead; Streaming info

Get live score, updates and highlights of the MLS match between Inter Miami. 

Updated : Mar 03, 2024 03:39 IST

Team Sportstar
Feb 21, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) during the first half against Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) during the first half against Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | Photo Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck
lightbox-info

Feb 21, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) during the first half against Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | Photo Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the MLS match between Inter Miami. 

  • March 03, 2024 03:38
    10’ MIA 2-0 ORL

    THAT’s GOAL NUMBER TWO FOR SUAREZ! THIS IS MUCH BETTER THAN THE FIRST ONE! Messi is the initiator this time as well as he finds Gressel on the left flank. The latter then sends one towards Suarez, who skips past a defender and shoots past the keeper! 

  • March 03, 2024 03:36
    9’

    Angulo with an attack for Orlando this time. He gets the ball at a dangerous position right at the edge of the box but Yedlin’s sliding tackle comes in at the perfect time as the ball gets cleared to safety

  • March 03, 2024 03:35
    8’

    Orlando City tries a couple of attacks courtesy of Ojeda and Torres but the Miami defense kept it simple and cleared balls safely

  • March 03, 2024 03:31
    5’ MIA 1-0 ORL

    SUAREZ SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI! Messi finds Gomez on the right flank and the latter then sends it inside the box. Suarez sprints towards the pass to find space and slot it past the keeper! 

  • March 03, 2024 03:29
    2’

    Great ball movement from Miami upfront. Gomez initiates an attack on the left and takes the ball deep inside the box but before he could do anything, two defenders rushh towards him to clear the ball away

  • March 03, 2024 03:28
    Kick off!

    Inter Miami gets the ball rolling as the match gets underway.. Miami will look to keep its unbeaten run while Orlando will look for its first win this season

  • March 03, 2024 03:08
    Almost there

    The match is about to begin in a few minutes. Looks like the kick-off is moved to 3:30am instead of the scheduled 3:00am start

  • March 03, 2024 02:28
    Orlando City lineup

    Pedro Gallese, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson (c), Rafael Santos, Cesar Araújo, Wilder Cartagena, Ivan Angulo, Martin Ojeda, Facundo Torres, Duncan McGuire

    Subs: Mason Stajduhar, David Brekalo, Ramiro Enrique, Felipe, Mikey Halliday, Nico Lodeiro, Jeorgio Kocevski, Luis Muriel, Kyle Smith

  • March 03, 2024 02:27
    Messi starts for Inter Miami!
  • March 03, 2024 02:23
    Will Messi get his much needed rest this game?

    We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

    Miami is unbeaten in its opening two games, with a home win over Real Salt Lake followed by a draw at the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

  • March 03, 2024 02:17
    Streaming/telecast information

    When will Inter Miami vs Orlando City match start?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Orlando City will kick off on March 3, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. IST. 

    Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match in India?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Orlando City will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

  • March 03, 2024 01:51
    Predicted 11s

    Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Campana

    Orlando City: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Lodeiro, Angulo; Enrique

