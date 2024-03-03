Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE score, MLS updates: Suarez scores early brace as MIA doubles lead; Streaming info

Key Updates
- March 03, 2024 03:3810’ MIA 2-0 ORL
THAT’s GOAL NUMBER TWO FOR SUAREZ! THIS IS MUCH BETTER THAN THE FIRST ONE! Messi is the initiator this time as well as he finds Gressel on the left flank. The latter then sends one towards Suarez, who skips past a defender and shoots past the keeper!
- March 03, 2024 03:369’
Angulo with an attack for Orlando this time. He gets the ball at a dangerous position right at the edge of the box but Yedlin’s sliding tackle comes in at the perfect time as the ball gets cleared to safety
- March 03, 2024 03:358’
Orlando City tries a couple of attacks courtesy of Ojeda and Torres but the Miami defense kept it simple and cleared balls safely
- March 03, 2024 03:315’ MIA 1-0 ORL
SUAREZ SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI! Messi finds Gomez on the right flank and the latter then sends it inside the box. Suarez sprints towards the pass to find space and slot it past the keeper!
- March 03, 2024 03:292’
Great ball movement from Miami upfront. Gomez initiates an attack on the left and takes the ball deep inside the box but before he could do anything, two defenders rushh towards him to clear the ball away
- March 03, 2024 03:28Kick off!
Inter Miami gets the ball rolling as the match gets underway.. Miami will look to keep its unbeaten run while Orlando will look for its first win this season
- March 03, 2024 03:08Almost there
The match is about to begin in a few minutes. Looks like the kick-off is moved to 3:30am instead of the scheduled 3:00am start
- March 03, 2024 02:28Orlando City lineup
Pedro Gallese, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson (c), Rafael Santos, Cesar Araújo, Wilder Cartagena, Ivan Angulo, Martin Ojeda, Facundo Torres, Duncan McGuire
Subs: Mason Stajduhar, David Brekalo, Ramiro Enrique, Felipe, Mikey Halliday, Nico Lodeiro, Jeorgio Kocevski, Luis Muriel, Kyle Smith
- March 03, 2024 02:27Messi starts for Inter Miami!
- March 03, 2024 02:17Streaming/telecast information
When will Inter Miami vs Orlando City match start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Orlando City will kick off on March 3, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match in India?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Orlando City will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
- March 03, 2024 01:51Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Campana
Orlando City: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Lodeiro, Angulo; Enrique
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE score, MLS updates: Suarez scores early brace as MIA doubles lead; Streaming info
- Late Digne strike gives Villa 3-2 win over Luton
- Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
- Klopp dismisses Forest complaints over Nunez winner
- Frustrated Chelsea fans turn on Pochettino and owners
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE