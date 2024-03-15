MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp

Klopp’s side were 5-1 up from the away leg and on Thursday it raced into a 4-0 lead after 14 minutes, with qualification to the quarter-finals secured. In the end Liverpool won 6-1 and 11-2 on aggregate.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 20:46 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha.
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool’s easy Europa League win over Sparta Prague meant that it could already begin to focus on this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United during that game, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Klopp’s side were 5-1 up from the away leg and on Thursday it raced into a 4-0 lead after 14 minutes, with qualification to the quarter-finals secured. In the end Liverpool won 6-1 and 11-2 on aggregate.

“We were 4-0 up and that’s the moment when you think, okay we take off now, x, y and z. I don’t think we would have played Robbo (Andrew Robertson) as a centre-half if it’s 0-0 or we’re 2-0 down,” Klopp told a press conference before Sunday’s game.

“It’s really strange, you cannot believe you are 4-1 up at half time and 9-2 on aggregate, so even the biggest pessimist would not think that we will not go through.

“Usually you really have no time and resources to think about the next game.”

ALSO READ: Liverpool and Leverkusen kept on track to meet in Europa League final after quarterfinal draw made

Ibrahima Konate missed Thursday’s game and last weekend’s draw with Manchester City because of a thigh injury, and Klopp is waiting to see if he can train tomorrow, but said he is not hopeful of his defender winning the race against time.

Bobby Clark was taken off after taking a knock against Sparta but Klopp expects the midfielder to be fine to face United, and is very happy with Mohamed Salah’s progress since his recent return from injury.

Salah scored on Thursday in his first start for the club since returning injured from the African Cup of Nations in January, and now comes up against his favourite opponent, with 12 goals in 13 games against United.

“Mo is definitely ready,” Klopp said.

“How many goals did he set up last night? Exceptional. Strange game second half, would have loved to take him off but wasn’t possible because of Bobby’s situation.

“Mo is pure quality. Ask him what he likes the most about Manchester United, but the more we talk about it the less likely that it will happen again.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Liverpool /

Manchester United /

Ibrahima Konate /

Mohamed Salah /

Europa League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: RCB four down, MI strike at regular intervals
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan to host ODI tri-series after 20 years
    AFP
  5. Indian boxers eye crucial second Qualifier at Bangkok after failed Bernard Dunne experiment
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp
    Reuters
  2. Memphis Depay back in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany
    AP
  3. Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain
    AP
  4. Otto Addo returns for second spell as Ghana coach, will leave Dortmund role
    AP
  5. Gordon injury not serious, says Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: RCB four down, MI strike at regular intervals
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan to host ODI tri-series after 20 years
    AFP
  5. Indian boxers eye crucial second Qualifier at Bangkok after failed Bernard Dunne experiment
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment