Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: LIV 0-0 MUN; United looks to close gap to second place - Premier League updates

2’

United conceded an early set piece but Trent’s delivery from the free kick is not precise and United is able to defend.

1’

Manchester United rolls the ball from the centre circle. Varane gets the ball and he launches it forward into the Liverpool half.

YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE

Anfield with its customary anthem before the start of the match. Players stationed in their places, waiting to get things underway.

READY SET GO

The players walk out the tunnel and Anfield greets them with a loud roar. Moments away from Kick Off.

JURGEN KLOPP SAYS

On the lineup today: “Just a mix of what we need - Experience and the football part. We played really good against Wolves. We set a new record in terms of counter pressing.” On how to win today: “Playing good will be helpful. Be impressive, be compact, be brave, so these kind of things. It’s a derby, but sometimes the emotions get the better of us so we have to make sure we are calm.”

RASHFORD’S PURPLE PATCH

Appearances: 24 | Goals: 14 | Assists: 3 | Big Chances Created: 9

UNITED FORM

W 3-0 vs Leicester

W 0-2 vs Leeds

D 2-2 vs Leeds

W 2-1 vs Crystal Palace

L 2-3 vs Arsenal

LIVERPOOL FORM

W 2-0 vs Wolves

D 0-0 vs Crystal Palace

W 0-2 vs Newcastle United

W 2-0 Everton

L 3-0 vs Wolves

TRAINING TIME

LAST 5 RESULTS

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool - August 2022

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United - April 2022

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool - October 2021

Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool - May 2021

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United - January 2021

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 61 | Liverpool: 18 | Manchester United: 29 | Draw: 14

LIVERPOOL RESURGENCE

Jurgen Klopp’s side has won three of its last four matches in the Premier League. It might be six points off the fourth-placed Tottenham, but with two games in hand, it certainly is in the mix for a Champions League spot.

UNITED UPTICK

Manchester United have impressed since the return from the FIFA World Cup. It has gained 23 points in the matches post the World Cup - the most by any team in the Premier League.

LINEUPS OUT!

Liverpool: Alisson - Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson - Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott - Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

United: de Gea - Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw - Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro, Antony Rashford - Weghorst

A SPECIAL APPEAL

The managers of both teams had a special request for their fans ahead of the clash. An appeal to the fans who chant for their beloved teams.

PREDICTED 11s

Liverpool: Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson - Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic - Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Manchester United: De Gea - Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Fred - Antony, Fernandes, Rashford - Weghorst

Manchester United will look to consolidate its reinvigorated Premier League momentum when it visits Liverpool on Sunday.

High on Carabao Cup success, and a victorious outing against Barcelona, Erik ten Hag’s side will be the favourite against a Liverpool which has struggled for consistency this season.

A win for United will take it within six points of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. For Liverpool, a win will mean a jump to fifth place and an unbeaten streak worth four games.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will kick off on Sunday, March 5 at 22:00 IST/16:30 GMT.

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD. The Premier League match can also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.