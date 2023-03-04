Premier League

Liverpool and United call on fans to stop ‘tragedy chanting’

The longtime rivals issued a joint statement on Saturday from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and United counterpart Erik ten Hag calling for an end to chants about tragedies such as Munich and Hillsborough.

AP
04 March, 2023 18:02 IST
04 March, 2023 18:02 IST
The managers of both clubs gave statements urging fans to discontinue the practice of using tragedies such as Munich and Hillsborough in chants.

The managers of both clubs gave statements urging fans to discontinue the practice of using tragedies such as Munich and Hillsborough in chants. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The longtime rivals issued a joint statement on Saturday from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and United counterpart Erik ten Hag calling for an end to chants about tragedies such as Munich and Hillsborough.

Liverpool and Manchester United have jointly called on fans to end “tragedy chanting” ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday at Anfield.

The longtime rivals issued a statement Saturday from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and United counterpart Erik ten Hag calling for an end to chants and online abuse about tragedies such as Munich and Hillsborough.

Also Read
Everton and Leeds fined after ‘mass confrontation’ between players

“It is unacceptable to use the loss of life — in relation to any tragedy — to score points, and it is time for it to stop,” Ten Hag said. “Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.”

The rivalry is intense but shouldn’t cross the line, Klopp said.

“We do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric,” the Liverpool manager said. “What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football.

“If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”

The managers cited the Munich air disaster and the Hillsborough and Heysel stadium tragedies. The Munich crash on February 6, 1958 resulted in the deaths of 23 people, including eight United players.

Ninety-seven Liverpool supporters died from the crush at an overcrowded Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

At the 1985 European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus at Heysel Stadium in Brussels, 39 people died during violence.

In February, the Premier League said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency” after chants by Leeds and United fans during a match at Elland Road. Some Leeds fans goaded United supporters with chants about Munich, and some United supporters taunted the home crowd with chants about the death of Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us