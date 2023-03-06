Football

Premier League: Liverpool thrashes Manchester United 7-0

Two goals each from Salah, Gakpo and Nunez and one from Firmino marked the historic win for Liverpool.

Reuters
06 March, 2023 00:07 IST
The scoreboard showing the final score after the the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

The scoreboard showing the final score after the the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool brought Manchester United’s bandwagon to a shuddering halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 hammering of their arch-rival to boost their Premier League top-four hopes at Anfield on Sunday.

A week after a resurgent United claimed its first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup, and amid talk of a title push, it was blown away either side of halftime as Liverpool recorded its biggest ever margin of victory in the fixture.

Salah becomes Liverpool’s highest scorer in Premier League with brace against Manchester United

United had looked marginally the better side for 43 minutes before Gakpo’s superb finish from Liverpool’s first attempt on target gave the host the halftime lead.

Within five minutes of the restart, it was all over as a contest when Nunez made it 2-0 with a header after some comical United defending. Three minutes later, a lightning Liverpool counter-attack led by Salah ended with Gakpo finishing in style for 3-0.

With United in disarray, Salah got in on the act with a clinical finish in the 66th minute. Nunez then sent a header past a helpless David De Gea in the 75th.

Salah then rubbed salt into United wounds with a close-range effort to score a record 129th Premier League goal for the club before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to make it seven.

Liverpool had thrashed United 4-0 at Anfield last April, but considering the reversal of fortunes for the two clubs since then, this result was a major surprise.

United’s sobering defeat, described by Sky Sports pundit and its former defender Gary Neville as a ‘disgrace’, left it in third place on 49 points and surely out of the title race as it is 14 points behind leader Arsenal.

Liverpool’s fourth win in five league matches lifted it above Newcastle United into fifth on 42 points, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

