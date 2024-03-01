MagazineBuy Print

Mexican Open: De Minaur battles past Tsitsipas for spot in semifinals

Defending champion Alex de Minaur battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to book a second straight spot in the semifinals of the Mexican Open.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 09:40 IST , ACAPULCO, Mexico - 1 MIN READ

AP
Australia’s Alex de Minaur in action.
Australia's Alex de Minaur in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Alex de Minaur in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Alex de Minaur battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to book a second straight spot in the semifinals of the Mexican Open.

De Minaur, the ATP’s ninth-ranked player, struggled in the first set and lost it in 28 minutes but rallied in the next two to get the win in 2 hours, 6 minutes.

“It was a tough match, it was not very spectacular because the wind made it hard for both of us,” said de Minaur, who broke a 10-match losing streak to No. 12 Tsitsipas. “My first win against Tsitsipas was meant to be in Acapulco, a place of great memories.”

READ | Medvedev cruises into Dubai Open semifinals

In the semifinals, the third-seeded de Minaur will meet Jack Draper, who ousted Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Australian has won eight matches in a row in Mexico and became the first defending champion in Acapulco to reach the semifinals the following year since David Ferrer in 2013.

Tsitsipas was aiming for his third semifinal in Acapulco.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment