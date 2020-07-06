Football Football Insigne curls in late winner for Napoli against Roma Roma stayed ahead in fifth spot on goal difference as the teams are level on their head-to-head record. Reuters 06 July, 2020 08:00 IST File Picture: Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a late goal to give it a 2-1 win at home to AS Roma in Serie A. - REUTERS Reuters 06 July, 2020 08:00 IST Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a late goal to give it a 2-1 win at home to AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday while inspirational midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo made his return for the visitor after a knee injury.Insigne collected the ball just on the edge of the area, sent a dipping shot into the far corner in the 82nd minute and then celebrated by chest-bumping his coach Gennaro Gattuso as Napoli pulled level with its opponent on 48 points.Roma stayed ahead in fifth spot on goal difference as the teams are level on their head-to-head record.READ| UK makes exemptions, City-Madrid Champions League clash may go ahead Arkadiusz Milik headed against the crossbar for Napoli in the first half and the rebound ricocheted off Jose Callejon and bounced over from close range.At the other end, Lorenzo Pellegrini should have done better after Davide Zappacosta pulled the ball back.Callejon put Napoli ahead 10 minutes after the restart when he got in front of his marker to turn Mario Rui's inviting cross into the net.Henrikh Mkhitaryan levelled five minutes later, collecting Edin Dzeko's crossfield pass and then surging forward to beat Alex Meret with a bouncing shot from just outside the area.READ| Ronaldo relieved, says he needed to score from free kick Zaniolo, 21, who suffered a knee injury in January, was brought on in the 66th minute for a welcome return but it was Insigne who had the last word as he condemned Roma to a third successive defeat. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos