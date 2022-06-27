Football Football LAFC general manager hopes Bale move not just for World Cup Bale, whose contract with LaLiga champions Real Madrid is due to end this summer, appeared to confirm the move in a post on Twitter on Saturday, writing, "See you soon, Los Angeles." Reuters 27 June, 2022 13:11 IST Bale will join Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini who signed for LAFC this month after his departure from Juventus. (FILE) - REUTERS Reuters 27 June, 2022 13:11 IST Los Angeles FC General Manager John Thorrington said Gareth Bale's stint in Major League Soccer will be the ideal preparation for the World Cup but they want him to stick around beyond the finals in Qatar.Bale, whose contract with LaLiga champions Real Madrid is due to end this summer, appeared to confirm the move in a post on Twitter on Saturday, writing, "See you soon, Los Angeles." See you soon, Los Angeles. @LAFC @LAFC3252 pic.twitter.com/GVP8WVWLPe— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 25, 2022 The 32-year-old led Wales to a first World Cup finals since 1958 earlier this month."It was never about six months just for the World Cup," Thorrington told reporters on Sunday after their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls. "We always were talking about longer term than that."Gareth was very forthcoming with us about what he wanted, we had numerous calls with him, with his representatives directly. We got the sense that what he wants in preparation for the World Cup and beyond was exactly what we can offer ..."Our definition of success and Gareth's are one in the same. So we're not going to do anything that's counterproductive to Gareth, performing well here will be the exact preparation he needs for a World Cup."READ | Bayern Munich signs Sadio Mane from Liverpool until 2025 The secondary transfer window in the United States opens on July 7 and Thorrington hoped Bale could make his debut against local rivals LA Galaxy the following day."We still have to go through immigration, paperwork, things like that," Thorrington said."But we are hopeful that in the next week to 10 days we'll be able to take care of that... The first game he would potentially be available for would be the game we have here on July 8." Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :