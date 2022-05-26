Football Football England defender Lucy Bronze to leave Man City women's team Manchester City's England defender Lucy Bronze will leave when her contract ends in June, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday. Reuters 26 May, 2022 17:21 IST FILE PHOTO: Lucy Bronze won the FA Cup and League Cup in her second stay and was named FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year for 2020. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 26 May, 2022 17:21 IST Manchester City's England defender Lucy Bronze will leave when her contract ends in June, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday.The 30-year-old has spent five years in two spells at City, playing 111 games and scoring 14 goals.READ | Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus paradeBronze won the FA Cup and League Cup in her second stay and was named FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year for 2020.She joins a string of players that have left the club recently. Scottish forward Caroline Weir, French goalkeeper Karima Benameur Taieb, striker Georgia Stanway and midfielder Jill Scott have also announced their departures. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :