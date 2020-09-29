Macclesfield Town expelled from National League

Macclesfield Town has been expelled from the National League four days before the start of the 2020-21 season after receiving a court winding-up order, the fifth tier of English football said on Tuesday.

Macclesfield was relegated from the fourth tier after the English Football League (EFL) won an appeal to deduct a further four points from the club in August which meant that the side finished bottom of the 2019-20 standings.

In June, Macclesfield was given a two-point penalty and 20,000 pounds fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages.

The club was wound up in the High Court over debts exceeding 500,000 pounds.

“Further to the company owning Town... being the subject of a court winding-up order, the board of the National League has passed a resolution pursuant to its Articles of Association that a notice of expulsion be served on the club taking effect on Oct. 12,” the National League said in a statement.

The National League added that Town's three fixtures before that date - against Bromley on October 3, against Boreham Wood on 6th and against Aldershot on 10th - are postponed.