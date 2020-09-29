Football Football Macclesfield Town expelled from National League Macclesfield Town has been expelled from the upcoming National League season after receiving a court winding-up order. Reuters 29 September, 2020 23:44 IST In June, Macclesfield Town was given a two-point penalty and 20,000 pounds fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages. - Reuters Reuters 29 September, 2020 23:44 IST Macclesfield Town has been expelled from the National League four days before the start of the 2020-21 season after receiving a court winding-up order, the fifth tier of English football said on Tuesday.Macclesfield was relegated from the fourth tier after the English Football League (EFL) won an appeal to deduct a further four points from the club in August which meant that the side finished bottom of the 2019-20 standings.RELATED| Premier League has a month to decide on any handball law change request In June, Macclesfield was given a two-point penalty and 20,000 pounds fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages.The club was wound up in the High Court over debts exceeding 500,000 pounds.RELATED| Premier League asked by government to help struggling clubs “Further to the company owning Town... being the subject of a court winding-up order, the board of the National League has passed a resolution pursuant to its Articles of Association that a notice of expulsion be served on the club taking effect on Oct. 12,” the National League said in a statement.The National League added that Town's three fixtures before that date - against Bromley on October 3, against Boreham Wood on 6th and against Aldershot on 10th - are postponed. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos