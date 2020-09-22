Football Football Spurs' League Cup match called off due to COVID-19 cases at Orient Leyton Orient confirmed on Monday that some of its players had tested positive and that its stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice. Reuters 22 September, 2020 20:31 IST The English Football League is waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action. - Getty Images/Representative Reuters 22 September, 2020 20:31 IST Tuesday's League Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leyton Orient has been called off after a number of Orient players tested positive for COVID-19, Sky Sports reported.Orient confirmed on Monday that some of its players had tested positive and that its Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice.The English Football League (EFL) said it was waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action.Orient had also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic - three of its most recent opponents - prior to the public release of the information. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos