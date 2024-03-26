Mahmoud Dahoud, who recently switch his national team allegiance from Germany to Syria, left the Syria national team camp hours before its World Cup qualifier against Myanmar on Tuesday, the Syrian Football Association (SFA) said on Instagram.
The Syrian-born 28-year-old had been called up to play in his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Myanmar.
“This morning, Mahmoud Dahoud left our national team camp at Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, due to our inability to meet his demands conveyed to us by his agent, which will affect the national team,” the SFA said in a statement.
READ | Rice hoping to persuade Arsenal teammate White to return to England fold
The SFA added that more details will be released later.
Dahoud represented Germany in his youth and won the under-21 European Championship with them in 2017. He also has two caps for the senior German national team.
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: CSK 69/1 (6 overs); Rachin falls after a quick start; Rashid picks up the wicket
- Dahoud switches from Germany to Syria but leaves camp hours before World Cup qualifier
- India vs Afghanistan Football LIVE score: IND 1-0 AFG, Sunil Chhetri scores for India in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
- Top 15 international goalscorers in men’s football: Ronaldo on top; Messi third with 106 goals, Chhetri fourth with 94
- Panthoi Chanu, an heir to Aditi Chauhan in the Indian women’s team, joins Australian club Metro United
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE