Dahoud switches from Germany to Syria but leaves camp hours before World Cup qualifier

Dahoud represented Germany in his youth and won the under-21 European Championship with them in 2017.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 20:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mahmoud Dahoud.
FILE PHOTO: Mahmoud Dahoud. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mahmoud Dahoud. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Mahmoud Dahoud, who recently switch his national team allegiance from Germany to Syria, left the Syria national team camp hours before its World Cup qualifier against Myanmar on Tuesday, the Syrian Football Association (SFA) said on Instagram.

The Syrian-born 28-year-old had been called up to play in his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Myanmar.

“This morning, Mahmoud Dahoud left our national team camp at Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, due to our inability to meet his demands conveyed to us by his agent, which will affect the national team,” the SFA said in a statement.

READ | Rice hoping to persuade Arsenal teammate White to return to England fold

The SFA added that more details will be released later.

Dahoud represented Germany in his youth and won the under-21 European Championship with them in 2017. He also has two caps for the senior German national team.

