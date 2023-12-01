Mali beats Argentina 3-0 to finish third in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023

Mali, the runner up of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015, beat Argentina 3-0 to finish third in this year’s edition at the Manahan in Indonesia on Friday.

Mali’s captain Ibrahim Diarra, who had scored against France in the semifinal, opened the scoring in the ninth minute while Mamadou Doumbia doubled the lead with a clinical header at the brink of half-time.

Though Argentina tried to get back on its feet after restart, Hamidou Makalou’s strike virtually ended the contest within three minutes.

The Albiceleste, which had turned a lot of heads after a commanding win against arch-rival Brazil, earlier in the tournament, finished fourth for the third time in the history of the tournament (2001, 2013, 2023).

More to follow.