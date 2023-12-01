MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mali beats Argentina 3-0 to finish third in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023

Mali, the runner up of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015, beat Argentina 3-0 to finish third in this year’s edition at the Manahan in Indonesia on Friday.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 19:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mali’s Mamadou Doumbia, 17, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Argentina in the FIFA U-17 World Cup third place match.
Mali’s Mamadou Doumbia, 17, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Argentina in the FIFA U-17 World Cup third place match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mali’s Mamadou Doumbia, 17, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Argentina in the FIFA U-17 World Cup third place match. | Photo Credit: AP

Mali, the runner up of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015, beat Argentina 3-0 to finish third in this year’s edition at the Manahan in Indonesia on Friday.

Mali’s captain Ibrahim Diarra, who had scored against France in the semifinal, opened the scoring in the ninth minute while Mamadou Doumbia doubled the lead with a clinical header at the brink of half-time.

Though Argentina tried to get back on its feet after restart, Hamidou Makalou’s strike virtually ended the contest within three minutes.

The Albiceleste, which had turned a lot of heads after a commanding win against arch-rival Brazil, earlier in the tournament, finished fourth for the third time in the history of the tournament (2001, 2013, 2023).

More to follow.

Related Topics

FIFA U-17 World Cup /

Argentina /

Mali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mali beats Argentina 3-0 to finish third in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Hardie dismisses Jaiswal after 50-run opening stand; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. World No. 1 para archer Sheetal Devi aims for gold at Paris Paralympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hero World Challenge 2023: Tiger Woods says, ‘I’m sore everywhere’ on return to action after eight months
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mali beats Argentina 3-0 to finish third in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany and France set for Under-17 World Cup final rematch
    AFP
  3. FIFA’s agent fee cap breaches British competition law: FA Tribunal
    Reuters
  4. Saudi Arabia to host Asian Champions League Elite finals
    Reuters
  5. Everton boss Dyche says sin bins not needed
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mali beats Argentina 3-0 to finish third in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Hardie dismisses Jaiswal after 50-run opening stand; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. World No. 1 para archer Sheetal Devi aims for gold at Paris Paralympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hero World Challenge 2023: Tiger Woods says, ‘I’m sore everywhere’ on return to action after eight months
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment