Man City women's game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester City's Women's League Cup game away at Leicester City, which was scheduled to kick off later on Wednesday has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad, the club said.

"The decision has been taken by the Football Association following a number of further positive COVID-19 cases in the women's squad in addition to the two previously confirmed," Manchester City said in a statement.

Chelsea's Kante, Chalobah in contention for Everton game

"A new date for the game will be announced in due course, with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled fixture."

City is top of Group B in the League Cup. They are scheduled to face Reading on Sunday in the Women's Super League, where they are sixth in the standings.

The men's top flight in England had a record 42 cases of COVID-19 in the past week, and two games have already been called off in the last few days.