Man United roars back to sink Villa in EFL Cup

A rousing second-half display from Manchester United earned the host a thrilling 4-2 victory over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup third round on Thursday.

Reuters
11 November, 2022 03:40 IST
Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup third round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal during the English League Cup third round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Dave Thompson

After an uneventful first half, the game sprang to life just after the break as Ollie Watkins clipped Villa into the lead before the host went straight down the other end to level through Anthony Martial.

The chances kept coming and Villa retook the lead after Diogo Dalot inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net, only for United to quickly equalise again, Marcus Rashford applying the finish.

The game opened up as it approached the latter stages and Bruno Fernandes, played in by substitute Alejandro Garnacho, put United ahead with a shot, off the back of Villa defender Tyrone Mings, 12 minutes from time.

Scott McTominay added a late fourth for United to put the seal on an exhilarating win over Villa which beat it 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

