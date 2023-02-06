Football

Manchester City charged by Premier League for allegedly breaching financial regulations

The breaches stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the Premier League said in a statement. During this period City won the Premier League three times - in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Team Sportstar
06 February, 2023
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could face dire consequences in case the charges are proved, including expulsion from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could face dire consequences in case the charges are proved, including expulsion from the Premier League.

Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial rules. on Monday.

The decision comes after a four-year long investigation and City could face punishments for breaching financial regulations over a nine-season period.

The breaches stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the league added. During this period City won the Premier League three times - in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

If proved guilty, Pep Guardiola’s side could face dire consequences ranging from points deduction to even getting expelled from the league.

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.” a statement released by Premier League said.

City is also charged with failing to comply with Premier League’s rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA’s financial fair play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow the Premier League’s rules on profit and sustainability from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

After the 0-1 loss against Tottenham, City sits second with 45 points, behind leader Arsenal, in the league table.

With inputs from Reuters

