MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Guardiola backs Haaland to take ‘big chances’

Haaland scored 52 goals in an extraordinary debut campaign last season as City powered to the treble. The Norway striker has already netted seven times in eight appearances this term.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 09:55 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, and manager Pep Guardiola during a training session.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, and manager Pep Guardiola during a training session. | Photo Credit: Martin Rickett/AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, and manager Pep Guardiola during a training session. | Photo Credit: Martin Rickett/AP

Pep Guardiola has ridiculed claims he should be concerned about the number of big chances Erling Haaland has missed for Manchester City this season.

Haaland scored 52 goals in an extraordinary debut campaign last season as City powered to the treble.

The Norway striker has already netted seven times in eight appearances this term.

RELATED | ‘Everyone is united’ says embattled Ten Hag amid dressing room leaks

But analysis shows he has missed 12 big opportunities, nine of them in his last two games against West Ham and Red Star Belgrade.

“I will not sleep tonight!” Guardiola joked when told of the statistic ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

“He has had incredible chances and he could have scored 14-15 goals now. What is important is he always says, ‘I have the chance, I have the chance, I have the chance.

“The problem is when I do not have chances, or I do not get balls or I am in the wrong position’.

“My advice is don’t criticise Erling too much. Criticise the full-back, the central defender or the manager, but never, never the striker who scored all those goals because he will and then you will be in a position where you have to apologise to him.”

Guardiola conceded Haaland was not fully fit at the start of the season, but that is not unexpected after last year’s exertions.

“No he was not fully fit. It is quite simple but in the pre-season I cannot expect him to be fully fit,” he said.

“Normally the new players come and are fully fit earlier. When you don’t start the last season, you are fitter earlier.

“When you win the treble maybe you think, ‘I wait a week longer to be completely fit’. It is a question of time.”

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Erling Haaland /

Manchester City /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Guardiola backs Haaland to take ‘big chances’
    AFP
  2. India vs Tajikistan Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: Manav Thakkar wins 3-0 to put IND in lead vs TJK; Women’s through to next round after beating NEP 3-0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India vs Tajikistan men’s TT match, Manav wins first match; India women’s team wins 3-0 - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Pochettino defends Chelsea medical team amid rash of injuries
    AFP
  5. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Luca Marini clocks fastest time in Practice
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Guardiola backs Haaland to take ‘big chances’
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Pochettino defends Chelsea medical team amid rash of injuries
    AFP
  3. Ten Hag baffled by Manchester Utd’s defensive frailties
    AFP
  4. ‘Unafraid’ Madih Talal gears up for ISL debut with newly promoted Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Guardiola backs Haaland to take ‘big chances’
    AFP
  2. India vs Tajikistan Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: Manav Thakkar wins 3-0 to put IND in lead vs TJK; Women’s through to next round after beating NEP 3-0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India vs Tajikistan men’s TT match, Manav wins first match; India women’s team wins 3-0 - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Pochettino defends Chelsea medical team amid rash of injuries
    AFP
  5. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Luca Marini clocks fastest time in Practice
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment