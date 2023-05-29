Football

Guardiola has injury fears ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup final

De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias missed City’s 1-0 defeat at Brentford through injury on Sunday and are yet to be cleared for the FA Cup final next week.

AFP
LONDON 29 May, 2023 08:24 IST
LONDON 29 May, 2023 08:24 IST
Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s final Premier League game against Brentford on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s final Premier League game against Brentford on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias missed City’s 1-0 defeat at Brentford through injury on Sunday and are yet to be cleared for the FA Cup final next week.

Pep Guardiola has revealed Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias face a fight to be fit for treble-chasing Manchester City’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne, England winger Grealish and Portugal defender Ruben Dias missed City’s 1-0 defeat at Brentford through injury on Sunday.

The Premier League champion, which faces Inter Milan in the Champions League final in June 10, is looking to match Manchester United’s feat of winning all three major trophies in one season.

Also Read
Leeds fans entitled to slam players after relegation: Sam Allardyce

But City’s hopes of defeating its bitter rivals at Wembley next weekend would be hit if De Bruyne, Grealish and Dias are unable to recover from their injuries in time.

Asked if the players who missed out against Brentford would be fit to face United, City boss Guardiola said: “I don’t know right now. Hopefully.

“Ruben, Jack and Kevin couldn’t play. It is what it is. I think they will be ready but it’s hard to get ready in training. That’s why I had to see the players who played today.”

Pinnock’s 85th-minute strike made Brentford the only team to do the double over City this season, and only the fifth since Guardiola took over in 2016.

“I’m pretty sure we would have behaved a little bit different if we needed the points,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t have any complaints of how we behaved, I said to the players just now ‘you won the title, enjoy two days with your families and then we will prepare for the first final’.

“The guys who didn’t play who normally play were exhausted yesterday, mentally completely drained. They needed to rest to arrive with the right energy to face United.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us