Not going to talk about Kane, says City manager Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola avoided any transfer talk around Harry Kane on Friday, saying that the striker is a Tottenham Hotspur player and it would be wrong to discuss his future.

The England captain has been linked with the Premier League champion all summer, with Guardiola telling reporters last week that City was interested in him but it was up to Tottenham, which it faces in its Premier League opener on Sunday, to make the move happen.

"I answered this question the previous press conference... I made an exception last time, normally I don't talk about transfers. That's all," said Guardiola.

The City boss confirmed that midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss the start of the season as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained while playing for Belgium at Euro 2020, while new signing Jack Grealish is expected to feature against Tottenham.

Guardiola said, "(De Bruyne) is getting better. Every day he is getting better. But we are still waiting. He can't do a full training session... we will see in the next few days."

City won the title last season by 12 points but Guardiola said that he expected a more difficult campaign this time around.

"Every season since I arrive[d] I get the feeling every season is stronger, tougher and with better teams. Every season when you begin is a new challenge," he said.

City kicked off the new season with a defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield last week.