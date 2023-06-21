Magazine

Manchester City agrees deal to sign Chelsea’s Kovacic: reports

City is set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international, with a further £5 million to follow in potential add-ons.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 17:10 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic in action with Spain’s Gavi during the Nations League Final.
Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic in action with Spain’s Gavi during the Nations League Final. | Photo Credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic in action with Spain's Gavi during the Nations League Final. | Photo Credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

Manchester City has agreed a £30 million ($38 million) deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports on Wednesday.

The treble winner is set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international, with a further £5 million to follow in potential add-ons.

READ MORE: Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan retires from football at 37

Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, initially on loan, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder is set to become City’s first signing of the summer transfer window and will give manager Pep Guardiola more midfield options at a time when captain Ilkay Gundogan’s future is uncertain.

Gundogan’s contract expires at the end of this month and the Germany international has not yet agreed new terms.

Kovacic, who won the Champions League three times with Real and once with Chelsea, is likely to be one of several departures from the London club as new manager Mauricio Pochettino trims his squad.

Chelsea earlier Wednesday bid farewell to France midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is joining Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
