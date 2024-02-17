MagazineBuy Print

Man City stuns Chelsea to go level on points at top of WSL

The defeat brought to an end an unbeaten run of 33 WSL games at home for Chelsea, who had not lost in the league at Kingsmeadow for more than two years.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 09:57 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters

Bunny Shaw scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City pulled off a sensational 1-0 win at Chelsea to go level on points with its host at the top of the Women’s Super League on Friday, with the Londoners still top on goals scored.

The defeat brought to an end an unbeaten run of 33 WSL games at home for Chelsea, who had not lost in the league at Kingsmeadow for more than two years.

A rare error in midfield by Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert saw her lose the ball to Jessica Park, and she slipped it through for Bunny Shaw to advance and break the deadlock in the 14th minute with her 43rd WSL goal in 52 appearances.

Fran Kirby flashed a shot just wide in the 34th minute after a scything run by Lauren James spilt the City defence open, and Cuthbert sent a stinging drive just over the bar just before halftime as Chelsea tried to claw their way back into the game.

City chose to try to defend its lead and Cuthbert almost made amends for her error in the 77th minute, but her shot from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s pass whistled past the far post and wide.

Chelsea went even closer in second-half stoppage time as Khiara Keating made a brilliant double save to deny it, and the visitors held firm for a win that leaves both sides on 34 points at the top of the table.

Third-place Arsenal, which is on 28 points, take on fourth-placed Manchester United at a sold-out Emirates Stadium on Saturday. 

